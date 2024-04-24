Nana Aba Anamoah is in France for the Paris Olympics, which is set to start on July 26, to August 11, 2024

The media personality, in an Instagram post, announced her arrival in France and shared some beautiful photos of her in the city of France

Nana Aba is set to interview some very important people ahead of the event, including the France Ambassador for Sport

Renowned Ghanaian media personality Nana Aba Anamoah has arrived in France ahead of the much-anticipated Paris Olympics 2024. The games are set to commence on July 26, and run through to August 11, 2024.

Ghanaian journalist Nana Aba Anamoah Photo Source: thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

Nana Aba took to her Instagram to announce her arrival in France, sharing some beautiful photos of her in Paris. The images showed Nana Aba all smiles as the beautiful architecture of the city served as the perfect backdrop.

The renowned journalist is not just in France to enjoy the Olympics. She is scheduled to interview some of the most influential figures in the sports world. Among them is the France Ambassador for Sport, Samuel Ducroquet.

In addition to sports personalities, Nana Aba will also be speaking with Ludovic Franceschet, a popular garbage influencer. Franceschet has gained popularity with his innovative approach to waste management.

In the comments section of the post, fans of Nana Aba were happy to see her making huge strides in the world of sports.

Nana Aba leaves fans impressed

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

countrykente said:

It's about time your created your own platform. You'll be bigger on your own.

work_wear_ghana reacted:

Paris is so beautiful… walking for miles doesn’t even make you tired

jlove_shopping_ commented:

Beauty with brains and kind heart at bonus ❤❤❤

Nana Aba bonds with coconut vendors

In another story, Nana Aba Anamoah, in a video, bought coconut by the roadside and offered to take the sellers out to dinner after a nice conversation.

The coconut sellers, who were infatuated with the media personality's beauty, showered her with compliments and made her smile.

In the comments section of the video shared by Nana Aba on her Instagram page, many Ghanaians were pleased by the genuine love on display.

Source: YEN.com.gh