Teephlow has addressed comments from Ghanaians claiming that he fell off, stating that he is overseas looking for money instead of chasing fame in Ghana

The musician, who has been living in the US, said that one of the worst positions one can be in is to be famous and broke

Teephlow mentioned that he did not want to grow old and be soliciting funds from Ghanaians, advising his colleagues not to allow that to happen to them

Ghanaian rapper Teephlow has addressed the numerous speculations regarding his music career. The musician, who has been residing in the US, responded to comments from his fellow Ghanaians who claimed that he had fallen off and had lost his relevancy.

Teephlow, in a video, stated that he is overseas to accumulate wealth rather than chasing fame in Ghana. He expressed that money was better than having fame and no money.

The musician added that one of the worst positions one can be in is to be famous and broke. Teephlow, who was nominated for the TGMA Rapper Of The Year in 2023, went on to urge fellow artistes not to sacrifice their long-term financial well-being for fame. The musician stated that it would be a terrible thing for him to be soliciting funds when he grows old.

Ghanaians agree with Teephlow

Many Ghanaians felt Teephlow had a point and encouraged him to do what worked for him.

Prince_of_Bechem commented:

True talk. As an adult, chase self-sufficiency first before anything else, including your dreams.

Smootheric007 reacted:

Over sense dey worry this guy. The best decision he made.

richestfireman said:

Teamphlow woyasay Wisdom is talking

Kwëší Prãtt Śęñįørsaid:

But seriously, the guy make fine I swear. Good Idea and smart move on this level. Kudos Champ..!

