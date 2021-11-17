Actress Nana Ama McBrown's daughter Maxin Mawusi Mensah, popularly known as Baby Maxin, has been spotted in a new photo.Actress Nana Ama McBrown's daughter Maxin Mawusi Mensah, popularly known as Baby Maxin, has been spotted in a new photo.

The latest photo of Maxin shows her in the company of two other girls who she described as her sisters.

In the photo shared on Baby Maxin's official Instagram page, the two-year-old is seen dressed in a blue dress.

Baby Maxin is glowing in her latest photo Photo source: @iambabymaxin

The two other girls were also dressed in the same type of dress Baby Maxin wore. Apart from the dress, they all had the same hairstyle and spectacles on their head.

Maxin stood on a four-step ladder which elevated her to a higher height than the two other girls who look older than her.

Sharing the photo, Maxin wrote:

"I and my sisters are One #Brimm."

Reactions

The photo of Baby Maxin, just like always, has stirred loads of reactions from fans. While some pointed out similarities between Maxin and the girls, others were just impressed with the pose.

addo9199 said:

"Eiii the one on right and baby maxin look alike oooh."

joanaturkson said:

"Babymaxin now holds PHD in taking pictures. This gal can pose."

juicyakosuaadepasweetness said:

"Agudie my baby❤️❤️cuties."

