Nana Ama Mcbrown knows how to draw attention for herself on social media

The actress has started the week on a good note as she shares captivating videos to announce a new week

Fans are gagging about her new look as they drop love emojis under the photos

Ghanaian actress Felicity Ama Agyemang widely known as Nana Ama Mcbrown has commenced the new week with great style as she shares captivating photos on social media and we can not have enough of it.

The actress understands the concept of social media and what it does for her brand. She constantly engages her followers with amazing photos and videos of herself which makes her pages entirely entertaining and worth staying glued to.

In a new post she made on Instagram, the actress stuns in a beautiful sea green jumpsuit as she poses next to her Range Rover dramatically.

Nana Ama Mcbrown Steps Into the New Week With Mesmerizing Style, Photo Drops

Source: Instagram

Her excellency dazzles in Lauren Hautecouture outfit with a one-sided elaborate sleeve and half of its upper side made of lace and an illusion mesh fabric. She also complements the look with a matching scarf with a floral tie on it.

She captioned the photo on her Instagram saying:

BLESSED #HerExcellency

Nana Ama Mcbrown age, children, husband, surgery, latest updates

Nana Ama McBrown is a Ghanaian actress, TV presenter, and music writer. She rose to prominence due to her role in the TV series Tentacles. In addition, she obtained success for a double role in the Twi-language film, Asoriba. Besides acting, McBrown is a radio and TV personality, making her more famous.

She was born on August 15, 1977, in Kumasi, Ghana. Her real name is Felicity Ama Agyemang. Her father's name is Kwabena Nkrumah, while her mother is Cecilia Agyenim Boateng. Anne has six siblings. Her parents divorced while Nana was young.

Source: Yen.com.gh