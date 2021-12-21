Delay has wowed her many fans and followers on social media with a stunning photo

The TV show host was seen looking into the camera with a straight face

These past few days, the TV show host has been linked with rapper Amerado following claims that they were dating

Multiple award-winning television personality, Deloris Frimpong Manso known in the world of showbiz as Delay, has wowed the internet with a dazzling photo.

In the new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, delay was seen standing in front of what looked like a minibar as she posed for the photo.

The Delay Show host was seen wearing an outfit popularly referred to as 'car wash' over a curry-coloured tank top.

Photos of Delay.

Source: Instagram

Deloris Frimpong Manso was looking dead-on into the camera without smiling when the photo was taken.

After posting the photo, Delay captioned it:

"What do you like about this lady"

Fans react to the photo

Ardent followers of the Delay Show TV host took to the comment section to shower unmatched praises on her with some also telling her why they admired her so much.

kossi_abalo answered:

"Her toughness"

nyameba_nak also noted:

"Outspoken... straight straight"

y2k_recordz wrote:

"Her heart of a man"

afia._me had this to say:

"I like your boldness"

asiedu5420 also commented:

"I like e way she makes people confuse abuh her"

neem_yha_s_6 noted:

"Everything live ur life to ur satisfaction"

gold.ilocks50 said:

"She's Soo discipline always in her lane"

