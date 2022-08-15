Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere seem to have a disagreement a few days after the former's wedding, which was held in Takoradi on Saturday August, 13, 2022

Bridget lashed out at Serwaa for sharing horrible videos from her wedding day on her social media page

The banter between the two has stirred up massive reactions on social media as some advised Bridget to face the music for her actions

Anchor at Metro TV, Bridget Otoo and award-winning broadcaster and producer at EIB Network, Serwaa Amihere, seem to be at each other's throats less than a week after the former's wedding.

Bridget Otoo tied the knot on Saturday August 13 2022, in a simple wedding ceremony in Takoradi. She had a few of her celebrity friends attend the wedding; Roland Walker, Lydia Forson, among other popular faces, including Serwaa Amihere.

What seems to have spewed the disagreement was a video from the wedding which went viral after Serwaa shared it on her Snapchat story.

The video was about Bridget's husband, Dr. Evans Ago Tetteh, robbing her of a kiss on their wedding day during a couple photoshoot.

Bridget later on came to explain that the video was her favourite moment from their special day, however, she and her husband agreed not to kiss in public on that day.

She posted the video with the following caption which has since been deleted from her Twitter page.

My favourite video @mantseBiAgo I agreed no public kissing and in fact I was emphatic that if he tried kissing me, I would swerve and he would fall, b4 he put the ring on my finger I reminded him No Public kissing... but see who broke the rule when we came out

However, in the evening on Monday, August 15, 2022, Bridget Otoo tweeted a statement which sort to take a swipe at Serwaa Amihere since she it was a video from her Snapchat handle that went viral and stirred massive reactions on social media.

"Sometimes you know someone is a bad person but you still make excuses for them until they hurt you real bad, then you stop making excuses and face the ugly truth! ," Bridget Otoo tweeted.

In another tweet, she said,

Would you consider someone a friend if they deliberately posted a borible video of you for people to insult, attack and ruin your day. Not one but multiple videos?

Meanwhile, Serwaa's tweet where she showered praises on Bridget on her wedding day has since been deleted from her page after Bridget came out on Twitter to lash out at her for sharing specific videos from her wedding.

Below is a video of the dress Serwaa wore to the wedding in Takoradi, however she deleted Bridget's name and handle from the caption and replaced it with 'friend', which signifies that there is fire in their camp.

Netizens react to banter between Bridget Otoo and Serwaa Amihere

official_elisheba:

Oh I’m sure serwaa didn’t mean it that way. She should stop putting blames on people and face the music. She talks too much and now her talks are catching up to her. No one is a bad person.

afiaheavenly:

3y3 original plastic chairs. 22 Ghana cedis, 3y3 nkonyua oo 3y3 nkonyua

ameyawtv:

Eii you people

switchfocus:

Lols but didn’t Bridget tweet that, the kissing video was her favorite? I’m just confused

the_qwequbossoh:

I can see Abena korkor cleaning her camera Video eba eeee

reviewheadoffice:

Hmmmm . I feel extremely sorry for Bridgette. In ur doings in life, kindly get a man who loves u, who will not accept to be present on the wedding day because u are pregnant. This guy couldn’t even fake a kiss? Look at how he looked away whilst sitting by his supposed bride. I’m just sad. Bridgette, focus on ur journey u need to be healthy for ur child and don’t force what there isn’t.

racheal.nartey:

But that Bridget otoo really looks like Abena korkor paaaaaa too much

jackielilac:

Allow allow . She’s pregnant that alone is depressing enough plus all these wedding bashing . If you don’t allow her, she will be coming to explain everything everyday.

kend.ra53:

What at all is happening in their camp cos I didn’t see Nana aba in the pictures still I didn’t see any reactions from her too

bukeyegh:

They clearly are a happy couple from all indications. Sometimes things happen especially when you are overwhelmed or tired.

