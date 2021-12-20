You want to bamba - Fans shout as actress Benedicta Gafah drops stunning photo

Benedicta Gafah has wowed her fans and followers with her recent dazzling photo

The actress was seen wearing an lemon green dress as she posed for the camera

Benedicta is noted for dazzling social media with her high sense of fashion and impeccable beauty

Actress Benedicta Gafah has left her fans and followers with gapped mouths and causing traffic online as she posted a new photo of herself on her official Instagram page.

In the new photo of the actress sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Gafah was spotted wearing a lemon green-coloured bodycon tube with a similar colour of skirt.

The pretty actress was standing inside a plush-looking apartment believed to be her home when she posed for the camera to capture the moment.

Photos of Benedicta Gafah. Source: Instagram/empress_dictabee

Source: Instagram

After posting the photo, Benedicta Gafah captioned it:

"You wana chill with the big boys"

Fans react to the new photo

Many fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to react to the photo and also showered some words on her.

r.a.s.h_baby commented:

"You want bam bam"

updollera also wrote:

"Wow you look sweet"

esiblaq1 wanted to find out where Gafah got the outfit from:

"ur dress plug please"

obg_4eva indicated:

"Mom too foine"

akosua_pretty07 noted:

"My fav celebrity love you"

There were many comments that showed that Benedicta Gafah's fans were indeed happy to see her slaying on her page.

