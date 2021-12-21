A video of a lady dancing in front of a house has caused a massive storm on social media

The lady had the same features as Ghanaian socialite Pamela Watara and managed to catch the eyes of many people

Not long ago, YEN.com.gh shared a throwback photo of Pamela Watara during her senior high school days

A video showing a young woman dancing to a song has gone viral on social media after she was compared to Ghanaian socialite and brand influencer, Pamela Watara.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, a young lady with low-cut hairstyle was seen standing in front of a room.

She was wearing what looked like a nightie and was beaming with smiles while showing off her dancing skills.

Photos of Pamela Watara and lady dancing.

The young lady appeared quite excited as she danced to the tune that was being played and was seen nodding her head at some points in the song.

She appeared to be showing off parts of her body as he danced and was spotted smiling the whole time.

Pamela Odame Watara's SHS Throwback Photo Pops Up Online

Ghanaian Instagram model, actress, and video vixen Pamela Odame Watara is popularly known because of her well-endowed upper body.

But Pamela Watara has not always been the girl we know her to be, at least not when she was a teenager.

A throwback photo of the video vixen has popped up showing how she looked back in the day when she was still in secondary school.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram blog Sweet Maame Adwoa, Pamela Watara is seen standing with two other classmates, a girl and a boy.

