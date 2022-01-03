A new video of Diana Asamoah slaying in a beautiful dress and stunning makeup look has popped up on social media

The Onyame Tumfo singer has been on a stylish trend in the past few weeks and has entered 2022 with it

Fans of the gospel songstress drooled over her new look and praised her over it

Award-winning local Ghanaian local gospel songstress, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has outdoored her 2022 looks and her fans cannot get enough of her.

In the new video of the Pentecost Gya hit singer, sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Evangelist Diana Asamoah was spotted seated in what looked like a bedroom.

She was seen showing off her new look as her hypeman was heard in the background 'flowing her with fans which saw her responding to some of the name-calling.

Evangelist Diana Asamoah was seen wearing a beautiful blue dress and complimented her looks with stunning makeup.

She was spotted waving at the camera as her hypeman kept showing praises on her while recording the video.

The local gospel songstress could be seen 'feeling herself' in her new look as she followed the camera with her eyes.

Netizens and fans of the singer got gagged entirely by her look.

Fans react to Diana Asamoah's 2022 look

Many social media users were left stunned by the video and wanted to know what called for such an exquisite appearance.

lucindaeffah wrote in Twi:

"maame yi nsa at) obi su p333"

mhiss_abyna had this to say:

"Asem ben koraa nie"

empressgladyskyde noted:

"Wow looking good"

nana.kofi_joy jokingly noted:

"Please I’m asking oo makeups bi heavy anaa? why her neck make stiff like that she dey carry load? anaa life nkoaa nono"

collins.yeboah.566148 commented:

"Eiiiiiii wu paaa wuni was preaching against all these ohia ye fucking"

There were many comments that showed fans of Diana Asamoah were in shock over her recent looks.

