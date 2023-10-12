Chairman Wontumi's second wife, Michelin Lawson, attended the funeral of Miklin Hotel CEO Michael Nsiah on Saturday

Ashanti Regional NPP chairman's wife went to the funeral 'slaying' and caught a lot of attention with her presence

A video of Michelin's moments at the funeral has sparked massive reactions from social media users

Michelin Lawson, the second wife of Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman Bernard Antwi Boasiako, a.k.a. Chairman Wontumi, recently caught attention at a funeral.

Michelin attended the funeral of her uncle Michael Nsiah, CEO of Miklin Hotel, in Kumasi on Saturday, October 7, 2023.

Appearing at the funeral, which saw many high-profile personalities, including President Nana Akufo-Addo, in attendance, Wontumi's wife showed herself as a stylish woman.

Chairman Wontumi's 2nd wife, Michelin Lawson, went 'slaying' at Miklin's Hotel Photo source: @yhawfocus

Source: Instagram

Chairman Wontumi's 2nd wife 'slays' to Miklin's funeral

In a video shared by a videographer, Yhawfocus, Michelin rocked a black corseted dress. She covered her head with a black scarf. Holding a gold-like bag, the mother of four matched her dress and bag with black and gold-coloured slippers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Led by a man in red mourning clothing, Wontumi's second wife, who went viral over her mother-in-law's funeral in March, went around and exchanged pleasantries with those she met at the funeral.

From the video, Micvoice_it_out_ladies'sht the attention of many people around, which could be seen in how they reacted to her greetings.

Video of Wontumi's 2nd wife sparks reactions

The video sparked mixed reactions online. While some wondered about the seeming negative attitude towards her, others pointed to her behaviour.

ashantibabe said:

Eii that old woman don’t like her hmm asemoo

nanaabenaokyerewa said:

Eei! Na the woman sitting beside the widow,wassup? Sister yi ho y3 no ashi ankasa. Akorafo) nkyea paa. Boi

voice_it_out_ladies said:

U see ,no matter how free you are with a grown up,in public u give honor to who hi our is due …she kind of held the old woman’s cheek which is not good

k.e.p.h.a.d said:

The facial expressions of the queen mothers eii as if they'll smile as if they won't hmm

Chairman Wontumi flaunts customised Rolls-Royce

Meanwhile, Michelin's husband was reported to have acquired a brand new Rolls-Royce to add to his fleet of luxurious cars.

Wontumi showed off the new car, sprayed in white colour with a customised licence plate in a photo online.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh