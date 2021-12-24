Kafui Danku flaunts her all-grown beautiful daughter in Christmas photos

Kafui Danku and her adorable daughter have wowed social media with a set of photos

The duo was seen bursting out into laughter while dressed in Christmas clothes

Kafui Danku and Baby Lorde share a very special mother-daughter bond and always dazzle in the photos they share

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actress Kafui Danku and her pretty daughter Lorde Ivana Pitcher famed as Baby Lorde have wowed social media with Christmas photos.

In the new photos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Kafui Danku and Baby Lorde were seen having a special mother and daughter moment ahead of the Christmas celebrations.

The duo was seen wearing Christmas-themed outfits as they posed beside a huge Christmas tree with beautiful decorations.

Photos of Kafui Danku and Baby Lorde. Source: Instagram/babyllordethefirst

Source: Instagram

After posting the photos, Kafui Danku captioned them:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

"The joys of Christmas with #fam"

Fans react to the photos

Followers of the actress and her pretty daughter took to the comment section to react to the photos.

allthatjahz commented:

"Merry Christmas to your family"

lifewith_amaya wrote:

"Beautiful just like mommy"

qwekuiconic_gh had this to say:

"Awiase nyinaaa babelord"

nhanha3490 also wrote:

"Awww so cute"

arla_kj commented:

"Sooooo beautiful"

There were many comments that showed fans of the actress and her daughter were happy to see them.

Hilda Agyeiwaa Kodie: Photos of Pamela Watara's challenger who went viral in dance video drop

In other news, burgeoning Ghanaian actress, Hilda Agyeiwaa Kodie has been in the trends for a while now after a video in which she was dancing to a song went viral on social media.

The video which was first shared by YEN.com.gh after she dropped it on her Instagram page, has won her many admirers and even followers.

Many, ever since the video was shared, have sought to find out more about the young lady who has come to be known as Pamela Watara's challenger.

Wendy Shay causes massive confusion online with her dance moves in new video

YEN.com.gh also reported that award-winning Ghanaian musician Wendy Addo known in the world of showbiz as Wendy Shay, has been spotted in a new video wiggling her waist for some people.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Wendy Shay was performing at an event when she decided to show off her dancing skills.

The Astalavista hitmaker, while dancing, turned her back to face the camera and did justice to some twerking moves which sent the crowd into a frenzy.

Source: YEN.com.gh