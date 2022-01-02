Lydia Forson has taken to social media to flaunt her lovely brothers in a new family photo

The trio was seen beaming with smiles as they posed in the photo which is trending online

This is one of the very rare times that the pretty actress has showed off her relatives

Pretty Ghanaian actress Lydia Forson has set tongues wagging on social media after she decided to show off her handsome brothers for all to see.

In the new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on Instagram, Lydia Forson and her brothers were seen posing in what looked like a plush living room.

The trio was seen smiling happily as they posed for the camera in a rare family moment in the early days of 2022.

One of the brothers of the award-winning actress was seen sporting dreadlocks while the other sported a low-cut hairstyle.

After posting the photo, Lydia Forson captioned it:

"a rare picture of my brothers and I…RARE. VERY RARE. VERY VERY VERY RARE…."

