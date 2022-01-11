Akosua Fakye has dazzled her followers on Instagram with five gorgeous photos

In the photos, Akosua Fakye was captured feeling herself as she posed for the camera

The said photos have caught the attention of social media users as they reacted

Fast-rising Kumawood actress, Akosua Fakye, has wowed social media users with her latest post.

Akosua Fakye has also joined the Instagram trend by releasing beautiful photos of herself.

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Akosua Fakye is spotted wearing a blue straight dress.

Akosua Fakye: Kumerican pretty actress trends on IG with 5 photos (Photo credit: Instagram/Akosua Fakye)

Source: Instagram

From the photos, she wore a golden-hair colour as she complimented looks with a lovely smile.

Akosua Fakye also matched her outfit with sunglasses - she then took her time to pose for the camera.

She wrote, "Legal or illegal escape poverty."

Fans reaction:

kwadwo_greengate:

"Beauty at it’s finest."

son_of_kintampo:

"By any means necessary."

sika_chocolate2:

"Yh poverty is sickness."

bigsick133:

"Dm baby girl."

Source: YEN.com.gh