Pretty model Sandra Ganyo is celebrating another milestone on Tuesday, January 11, 2020

The model, who doubles as a nurse has just attained 24 years and she has released gorgeous photos

Her followers on Instagram couldn't keep about her beauty as they wished her happy birthday

Sandra Ganyo, a beautiful Ghanaian model has somehow taken over Instagram all because of her birthday.

Sandra, who is based in New Jersey in the United States of America (USA) is celebrating another milestone today, January 11, 2022.

The beautiful photogenic has just attained 24 years and she has decided to celebrate the day in grand style by releasing 8 gorgeous photos on her official Instagram page.

Sandra Ganyo: US-based Ghanaian nurse celebrates 24th birthday with 8 classic photos (Photo credit: Instagram/Sandra Ganyo)

In the photos seen by YEN.com.gh, Sandra is captured looking so spectacular.

She was seen posing on snow as she displayed her great sense of fashion.

From the photos, Sandra's beauty is unquestionable as she is capable of winning any beauty pageant.

Her caption read, "On this day a queen was born Happy birthday to me."

Birthday wishes from her fans

topazbeeston:

"I’m literally obsessed with your outfit babe."

francis_karkisto:

"Hbd dear."

ndorlens:

"Happy birthday love."

omvr_prodigal:

"Happy birthday my love ❤️ love where have you been."

kwadwo_a5:

"Happy birthday dear."

quabena_afful:

"Happy birthday dear."

Sandra is a student at Eastquick College Nursing School in New Jersey.

