Kumawood star Akyere Bruwaa hits IG with stunning photos; looks like 16 year old

Akyere Bruwaa has been spotted in a new photo looking very pretty

The actress was seen beautifully dressed as she was posed for a photoshoot

Akyere Bruwaa is noted for the many roles she plays in Kumawood-produced movies

Experienced Ghanaian actress Akyere Bruwaa has been spotted in a new set of photos showing off her fashion sense and it has got many people talking about her.

In the new photo sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram account of the actress, Akyere Bruwaa was seen standing inside what looked like a photo studio.

The beautifully dressed actress was seen wearing a mustard-coloured dress and complimented her look with jewellery including bangles, earrings, rings and necklaces.

Kumawood actress Akyere Bruwaa

Akyere Bruwaa was seen beaming with smiles as she posed for the camera.

After posting the photo, Akyere Bruwaa captioned it:

"May He grant you favour and create better opportunities for you. I wish you a bless and peaceful day. Good morning"

Fans of the actress react to the photo

Many followers of the veteran actress took to the comment section to react to the photo she posted on her social media handle.

teiko_dorcas had this to say:

"My Beautiful sister you are so blessed"

donshagg commented:

"I love you much mom"

pharoah.monk commented:

"Bless you, Queen! Wishing you a wonderful week of inspiring new faces in new places!"

devine_glory27 wrote:

"Always on point Mummy"

ofosusandra:

"Mummy is de hair for me"

There were many comments in this regard that showed Akyer Bruwaa's fans were excited to see her slaying and looking good.

