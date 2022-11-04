Over the years, Kumawood actor Lil Win has won the hearts of children, making him one of the top favourites among the young ones

The popular actor has been embarking on a high school tour, distributing free pens to the high school students

During his visit to Ghanata Senior High School, the actor entertained students with an energetic performance of the popular song Azonto Ghost

Celebrated Ghanaian actor Kwadwo Nkansah has shown he is the king of children's hearts. As part of his One Student, One Pen initiative, Lil Win stopped by Ghanata Senior High School to give the students free pens.

As customary during his pen tours, Lil Win interacted with the students, this time in an interesting way. Aside from his regular speeches, Lil Win gave the students a free energetic performance.

Lil Win dancing with the students of Ghanata SHS Photo Source: @officiallilwin

Source: Instagram

From the videos he shared on his Instagram account, Lil Win danced to Bisa Kdei's Azonto Ghost, which was the theme song of a popular 2012 Kumawood movie Lil Win featured in. Lil Win did the popular Azonto dance moves and jumped across the stage as he encouraged the students to sing along with him.

The second slide had Lil Win dancing to his hit song Mama Boss Papa (Yimama). This was the last song he performed on the day after the students asked for an encore. The excited students jumped and sang the song with Lil Win.

Instagram Users React To Lil Win Dancing Azonto Ghost

Netizens were impressed with Lil Win's performance and flooded his comment section with applause and fire emojis. Here are some reactions sighted by YEN.com.gh

kweku_rherbo

Den times AZONTO paaa herh Ghana

kweku_last_born

For the people

mrsdegraft

Spoil der

Lil Win Free Pen Tour: Kind Actor Donates Pens To Multiple Senior High Schools; Folks Praise Him

Meanwhile, as part of his One Student, One Pen initiative, Kumawood actor Lil Win has embarked on a tour across various senior high schools to share free pens with the students.

Lil Win has visited some senior high schools, including Gyaama Pensan SHTS, Adventist Girls Ntonso, Ejisuman Shs, Ejisu SHTS, Kofi Agyei SHTS, KNUST SHS, Simms SHS, Kumasi High, Onwe SHS, Owerriman SHS and St Louis SHS, just to mention a few.

Source: YEN.com.gh