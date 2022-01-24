Star actor Van Vicker has celebrated his wife, Adjoa Vicker, a she turned 45 years old on Monday, January 24, 2022

The actor shared beautiful photos of his wife accompanied with a heartwarming caption and birthday message

Van Vicker's photos and message to his wife has stirred loads of birthday wishes for Adjoa Vicker

Award-winning actor Joseph Van Vicker has eulogized his wife, Adjoa Vicker, as she celebrates her birthday.

Adjoa Vicker turned 45 years old on Monday, January 24, 2022, and her husband was in the mood to praise her.

The actor shared two photos of Mrs Vicker. One had her wearing a dress made from fine African print and the other had her sitting pretty in an 'already-made' outfit.

Sharing the photos, the actor poured out his heart to Adjoa describing her role in his life and those of their children.

"To my LEETURRA,

"The first bday I spent with you was when you turned 17. Today you turn 45. It's a blessing to celebrate life with you year after year. You mean the World to me and our children.

"Happy Birthday Baby. I love you, STILL.

"From your husband, Van Vicker," he said.

Many join in celebrating Adjoa Vicker

kafuidanku said:

"She’s so beautiful . More Blessings."

princedavidosei said:

"❤️❤️ Swaglord you have enjoyed her since teenage days .. Bless you Adjoa Happy birthday ."

gloriaosarfo said:

"Happy blessed birthday to you beautiful Mama. We love you superwoman ❤❤."

melikaskincare said:

"Awwww ... she's so beautiful . Happy birthday Ma'am. More wins ✨."

mary.turay.146 said:

"Happy birthday Mrs. Vicker. Van you’re an inspiration seriously. The way you love and honor your family is something men should learn from."

azoyea said:

"Ooh woow she's soooo beautiful!!!! Happy blessed birthday to you maami, more Grace, more blessings and more life in Jesus name Amen ."

Van Vicker flaunts children online

Meanwhile, Van Vicker recently shared images of his three adorable children, J'dyl, Jian, and VJ on social media.

The photo and video had the actor's kids showing off their swag in fine clothes while smiling for the camera.

The images have got many of the actor's followers hailing his children with some asking him to get a last baby

