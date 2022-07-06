A number of Ghanaian celebrities are blessed with adorable children ranging from toddlers to teenagers

While some of these children are active on social media with a massive following just like their parents

Ghana is blessed with many stars across the entertainment space. From movies, music, and sports, to other spheres, the number of stars keeps increasing over the years.

Many of these celebrities have children. Even though some tend to hide their children, a lot of them also flaunt theirs online.

These children of celebrities who are often shown on social media have come to gather followership and be loved like their parents.

Latest photos of the children of Nana Aba, Jackie, Majid and other Ghanaian stars Photo source: @jackieappiah, @yvonnenelsongh, @thenanaaba, @majidmichelmm, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

YEN.com.gh brings you photos of how the children of some of Ghana's topmost celebrities, including Nana Ama McBrown, Jackie Appiah, Shatta Wale, Yvonne Nelson, John Dumelo, Van Vicker, Majid Michel, Stonebwoy, and others have grown over the years.

1. J'dyl, Jian, VJ (Van Vicker):

Actor Van Vicker and his wife Adjoa Vicker have been blessed with three children, two ladies, J'dyl and Jian, and a boy called VJ.

Van Vicker has three lovely children. Photo source: @iamvanvicker

Source: Original

Van Vicker's three children are already in their teens. Recently, their father flaunted them online.

2. Baby Maxin (Nana Ama McBrown):

Nana Ama McBrown's first biological daughter, Maaxin Mawusi Mensah, was a star even before she was introduced t the world.

At only three years, Maxin has a large following on social and already has an ambassadorial deal under her belt. Baby Maxin is growing very well as shown in her photo below.

3. Majesty ( Shatta Wale and Michy):

Shatta Wale has three children, but the most popular of them is Majesty, his son with his former girlfriend, Shatta Michy.

Shatta Wale and Michy's son Majesty has always been a fine boy Photo source: @michygh

Born in 2014, Majesty turned seven years old on July 11, 2022. He is growing so nice.

4. Damien Agyemang (Jackie Appiah):

Jackie Appiah has a son named Damien Agyemang. He is the product of her marriage with her ex-husband Peter Agyemang.

Jackie Appiah with her only son Damien a few years ago Photo source: @jackieappiah, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

Born in 2005, Damien is growing into a fine young man, as shown below.

5. Fredrick, Raphael, and Ohemaa (Asamoah Gyan):

Asamoah Gyan and his estranged wife, Gifty, produced three beautiful offspring. The three, two boys, Fredrick and Raphael, and a girl, Ohemaa, live in London with their mother.

Asamoah Gyan and his estranged wife, Gifty, have three children Photo source: @asamoah_gyan3

Source: Original

Recently, Gyan spent time with the children as he celebrated Fathers' Day. The photos showed Fredrick and his siblings have grown beautifully.

6. Ryn Roberts (Yvonne Nelson):

Yvonne Nelson's daughter, Ryn Roberts, was born in October 2017. For some reason, Yvonne Nelson has kept her daughter away from social media.

Yvonne Nelson's daughter Ryn Roberts was born in October 2017 Photo source: @yvonnenelsongh

Source: UGC

The last time she was seen on social media was in 2020 when she celebrated her third birthday. See the video below:

7. Adjetey Anang:

Adjetey Anang and his wife, Elom, have an adorable son called Ryan from their 15-year-old marriage.

Ryan who was born eight years after his parents got wedded, has grown into a fine little man as seen in the video below.

8. Baby Lorde and Titan (Kafui Danku):

Kafui Danku has two children Baby Lorde and Titan. Baby Lorde was born on October 26, 2016. Her brother was born in 2019.

Both Lorde and Titan are growing beautifully. They recently travelled to Canada for a vacation. See them in the photos below.

9. Jidula and Janam (Stonebwoy):

Stonebwoy and his wife, Dr Louisa, got married in June 2017. Their five-year-old marriage has produced two children, Jidula and Janam. Jidula was born in December 2017. Her brother was born in February 2019.

Stonebwoy's daughter and son are growing nicely Photo source: @drlouisa_s

Source: Instagram

Just a year apart, Jidula and Janam are growing like twins and they are among the most adorable celebrity kids on social media.

See their recent outing with their dad in the video below:

10. Jyoti Paa Kow Anamoah (Nana Aba Anamoah):

Celebrated broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah has one son, Paa Kow Anamoah. Nana Aba had Paa Kow when she was still a teenager.

Nana Aba Anamoah's son Jyoti is a handsome young man Photo source: @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

The boy whose father is businessman and fashionista Osebo The Zaraman has grown into a fine young man. In 2019, he started his university education in the US.

Nana Aba Anamoah's son is a grown young man now with rasta hair Photo source: @thenanaaba

Source: Instagram

11. Simona (Strongman Burner):

Rapper Strongman and his partner Nana Ama welcomed their first child, Baby Simona, in August 2019. They outdoored her in January 2020.

Since her outdooring, Simona has grown into an adorable little girl who always excites social media users with her fashion.

12. Island Frimpong (Fella Makafui & Medikal)

Rapper Medikal and actress Fella Makafui got married in March 2020. In August, they welcomed their first child, a girl they christened Island Frimpong.

Island is growing in a beautiful little girl. Recently her parents announced they had bought her a mansion.

13. Sir Kwame Bota and Sante (Okyeame Kwame):

Ace rapper Okyeame Kwame and his wife, Annica, have two children, a boy called Sir Kwame Bota Nsia-Apau and a girl called Sante Nsia-Apau.

Kwame Bota is 13 years old while his sister is 10 years old. They are very active on social media.

14. Nyame Animuonyam (Gifty Anti):

Broadcaster and women's rights advocate Gifty Anti married fellow broadcaster and traditional ruler Nana Ansah Kwao in 2015. They welcomed their daughter, Nyame Animuonyam in April 2017.

Gifty Anti's daughter Nyame Animuonyam is a lovely child Photo source: Gifty Anti

Source: Original

The Adumasa princess, as her mother prefers to call the little girl, is growing steadily. See her latest photo below.

15. John Jnr and Malike (John Dumelo):

John Dumelo and his wife, Gifty, have been blessed with two children. Their first child, John Jnr, was born in October 2018. The second, a girl called Malike, was born in June 2021.

John Dumelo's son had the privilege of meeting John Mahama when he could barely walk Photo source: @johndumelo1

Source: Original

John Jnr is now a big boy who caters for his little sister.

16. King Alfie (Vivian Jill Lawrence)

Vivian JIll has two sons. The youngest of them, KIng Alfie, was born in 2017.

Vivian Jill's second son King Alfie is such a handsome boy Photo source: @vivian_jill_lawrence

Alfie who recently celebrated his 5th birthday is already looking like a big boy.

17. Titi and MJ (Sarkodie):

Sarkodie and his wife, Tracy Sarkcess, have two children together, Adalyn Owusu Addo a.k.a. was born in 2016 with the rapper releasing a song for her.

In 2020, Sarkodie and Tracy arrived in Ghana with their second child, a boy named Michael Owusu Addo Jnr, after a long stay abroad.

While Michael is still young, Titi seems to have grown in size and intelligence. Recently she acted as her father's stylist while visiting Paris.

18. Zara and Kiera (Majid Michel):

Majid Michel and his wife, Virna, are very private about their family. Two of their children, Zara and Kiera, are known in the media.

Majid Michel with his wife and children Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: UGC

The actor's daughters are growing steadily and inching closer to their teens.

Majid Michel has been having fun with his daughters Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

