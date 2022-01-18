Star actor Van Vicker has shared images of his three adorable children, J'dyl, Jian, and VJ on social media

The photo and video had the actor's kids showing off their swag in fine clothes while smiling for the camera

The images have got many of the actor's followers hailing his children with some asking him to get a last baby

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

Ghanaian actor Joseph Van Vicker is a proud father and he does not shy away from showing them off on social media.

In his latest posts on his Instagram page, Van Vicker has shared images of his three adorable children, J'dyl, J-ian, and VJ Vicker.

The first post was a photo of the Vicker's children with VJ, the only son and last child, standing in the middle of his sisters. The three were finely dressed in colourful tops over jeans trousers. They were full of smiles.

Van Vicker flaunts his adorable children in new photo Photo source: @iamvanvicker

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photo, observed that he was a blessed father:

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

"Sibling goals- togetherness, love, support, etc. I am blessed. Still counting ," he said.

Later, the actor shared an animated video of his children with the caption:

"God has been good to me and I am grateful. Remember ELF - Education, Life & Freedom (put a premium on these)," he said.

Fans hail Van Vicker's children

The photo and video shared by Van Vicker have stirred loads of reactions from his followers on social media.

gloriaosarfo is expecting another child from Vicker:

"Ummm ok we're waiting for baby last then‍♀️❤."

flori579 said:

"Your beautiful babies have grown up now Van. Continue to watch over them and guide them. ❤️❤️❤️."

blessinglgeorge said:

"V2 and CO! we are proud of how handle life and family son!"

lantoinette1 said:

"Beautiful kids, you and your wife are blessed. God is good."

swashoto4 said:

"MashaAllah ❤️❤️beautiful children ❤️ God bless and guide them ❤️ ❤️ ❤️."

geraldinekambua said:

"Congratulations , a beautiful family. A man's success is measured by the family he's raised.."

moda_st.patrick said:

"Awesome. I see Van Vicker in the middle, his wife on the left & Miss WORLD ❤️on the right ."

Van Vicker's children

The three are the children of Van Vicker and his beautiful wife Adjoa Vicker. J'dyl is the eldest and Jian is the second.

J'dyl is 17 years old and will turn 18 on February 27. Jian, on the other hand, will turn 16 years old in May.

VJ celebrates birthday

Meanwhile, the actor recently celebrated his only son, VJ Van Vicker, as he turned 13 years old.

The actor took to his Instagram page to share a photo of his lovely father and son moment with his boy.

Van Vicker's photo showed him and VJ wearing peach-coloured shirts over pairs of trousers and black shoes.

Source: YEN.com.gh