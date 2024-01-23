Ghanaian media personality Oheneyere Gifty Anti is celebrating her 54th birthday in grand style

The talented television host wore a custom-made African print dress and beautiful jewellery set to complete her look

Some social media users have commented on Oheneyere Gifty Anti's birthday photos on Instagram

Oheneyere Gifty Anti, one of Ghana's oldest female media personalities, has gone viral with her birthday photoshoot.

The 54-year-old mother looked ethereal in an African print dress designed by one of her top fashion designers, Bwiridua.

Oheneyere Gifty Anti looks stunning in heavy makeup. Photo credit: @oheneyere_gifty_anti

The fitness enthusiast looked stunning in flawless makeup and a centre-parted frontal ponytail hairstyle to make her look like the queen.

Gifty Anti accessorised her look with gold earrings, a beautifully crafted and fashionable gold ring, and a unique beaded bracelet.

The Stand Point television show host wore her expensive gold wedding ring to debunk all the divorce rumours.

The motivational speaker shared the photos on her Instagram with this caption;

Hello there, I am pleased to announce to you that as it pleases God, I have been promoted to Room 4 on the GOLDEN FLOOR (the 5th Floor). Behold, Queen Gifty Naana Afia Dansoa Anti the First.

She was born 54 years ago today to Rule and to take Dominion!. You can call her Oheneyere, ‘she no go bore!’. I will never run out of Gratitude and Thanksgiving as long as I live. And my generation shall forever be grateful to God for what He did, is doing and will do with me. Behold! The woman with Stubborn Faith in God!

Check out the photos below;

Gifty Anti slays in a red lace dress

Published Ghanaian author Gifty Anti looked gorgeous, always in a red lace dress and a unique styled turban for her photoshoot.

Check out the photos below;

Ghanaian chef Dennis Bonsu has commented on Gifty Anti's birthday photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

Dennisbonsu stated:

Blessed Birthday Queen

Ameyaw112 stated:

Happy birthday

Naadedei_botchwey stated:

Happy birthday, Oheneyere. May you be blessed abundantly. ❤️

mfosuaa__ stated:

It’s my birthday today as well… Today, I tap into the longevity and beauty that the Lord has bestowed on you

ewurabynarh_phylarwers stated:

Glorious birthday, Mummy ❤️

selassie_ibrahim stated:

Happy birthday, Naana. Age gracefully in health, peace and prosperity. IJMN❤️❤️❤️Jehovah is faithful

jennyjello9 stated:

Happy birthday OGA..May God bless you.

Fromthepharmacist stated:

Happiest blessed birthday to you, darling . May the Lord embrace you with all your heart desires.

akosuasarpong33 stated:

Happy Glorious Birthday, Mum. God bless you and continue to give you peace and happiness ❤️❤️❤️.

