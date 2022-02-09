It has been four years since Ebony Reigns died and some of her colleagues have not forgotten about her.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

On February 8, 2022, some of these celebs shared photos of the late singer to commemorate her death and how much they miss her.

These were people she was so close to and had a relationship with.

A collage of Afia Schwar, Ebony, and Mzbel. Photo credit: @queenafiashcwar @mzbeldaily/Instagran

Source: Instagram

See the list below

1. Afia Schwar: The controversial actress and media personality shared a photo of Ebony without any caption. This shows Afia Schwar is lost for words to describe the pain she has been enduring since Ebony died painfully four years ago:

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

2. Mzbel: The singer shared a lovely photo of Ebony with a black heart emoji as caption. This emojis also shows how deeply Mzbel loves Ebony:

MzBel shared another post an referred to Ebony as "Mon bebe":

3. Bullet: Ebony's manager broke hearts with his post about her after four years. Bullet revealed that Ebony would forever be in his heart because in there, he feels she is still alive:

4. Zionfelix: Ghana's most-followed blogger, Zionfelix, commemorated Ebony's fourth death anniversary with updates on social media. This particular post is about her family visiting her graveyard:

Ebony breaks hearts of Ghanaian with her death on February 8, 2018

Ebony met her untimely death on Thursday February 8, 2018, on the Sunyani-Kumasi Highway on her way back to Accra with three others.

She died together with her bodyguard Lance Corporal Vondee Francis Atsu, and her childhood friend, Franklina Nkansah Kuri, who was also her personal assistant.

The driver, however, survived the the crash at the Bechem Government Hospital in the Brong Ahafo Region, where he was conveyed.

Ebony had a total of 17 tattoos and 9 piercings on her body, something she was so fond of.

10 videos that prove Ebony has no challenger yet

Ebony made a name for herself even though her presence in the music industry was short-lived.

Just a few months after entering the music industry, Ebony, known in private life as Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, became a household name.

She was a real entertainer, a performer, a young girl with super great talent and energy so that everyone just loved her.

YEN.com.gh earlier published 10 videos that prove that Ebony has not challenge still after four years of her demise.

Source: YEN.com.gh