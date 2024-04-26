GHOne TV presenter Serwaa Amihere has turned heads after a video where she struts her grit surfaced on the internet

This clip, in which she beams in an outfit merged with African print, comes amidst controversy surrounding her personality

Fans expressed admiration and love for the revered television star in the comments section of the footage on X

Ghanaian presenter Serwaa Amihere has been in the spotlight following her apology for a private video about her and Ghanaian businessman Henry Fitz.

Amidst the controversy, the GHOne TV star has been featured in a new video by fashion brand Office and Co.

Serwaa Amihere features in new video by Office and Co. Photo credit: @Serwaa_Amihere.

Source: Instagram

In the clip, Serwaa Amihere struts her confidence and elegance in an outfit merged with African print.

In addition to her look, the media figure wore a pair of heels to boost her height in the footage that netizens have viewed many times.

The footage had been viewed more than 38,000 times during this publication, and over 83 people commented on it.

Watch the clip below:

Reactions trail the video of Serwaa Amihere

The video of Serwaa Amihere had fans expressing admiration and love for the revered television star.

@Gomez_atletico indicated:

The dress is FITZing you well.

@Gen_Buhari wrote:

Lovely, I go take you go mosque cus i want make you my amariya... Barssssss.

@Yo__Obama said:

My babe Serwaa. Love you.

@OriginalObeng commented:

Beautiful Serwaa.

@kobbynice wrote:

You look so stunning.

@al_varo777 commented:

Eloquent queen who knows the right thing to do.

@thatfamilyguy wrote:

I want my dress to Fitz me like the way the dress is fitzing you.

@ronellesarkodie said:

You are beautiful.

@lbrahimSm posted:

I love you too Serwaa Amihere.

@_calmguy said:

Nice dress Fitz.

@JeffDapson asked:

Hips nkoaa nie.

@Black__sperms wrote:

A very 'hardworking woman'. Keep working hard.

@PappyShakur posted:

Love you.

@_khendrick gushed:

Woy3 kama o.

@iamjay_kb said:

Money is good ampaa.

Serwaa Amihere trends on X over her apology

In a previous story, YEN.com.gh reported that media personality Serwaa Amihere has ruled social media trends following her apology for an embarrassing video about her and businessman Henry Fitz.

On Wednesday, April 24, the GHOne TV star issued a statement asking her family, loved ones, and the brands she represents to pardon her for causing them public ridicule.

In the statement, Serwaa Amihere confirmed that the raunchy clip was captured five years ago.

Source: YEN.com.gh