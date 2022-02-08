The family of Ebony Reigns, known in private life as Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, has visited the tomb of the singer at the Osu Cemetery.

The visit to Ebony's tomb forms part of the family's commemoration of the fourth anniversary of Ebony's untimely demise.

Led by the singer's father Nana Opoku Kwarteng and her mother Beatrice Oppong Martin, the family laid a wreath on Ebony's tomb.

In a video YEN.com.gh sighted on the Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa, Ebony's father is seen wearing a black t-shirt. The others wore dresses made from the same funeral cloth. They posed for photos after laying the wreath and saying a prayer.

The photos, also sighted on @sweet_maame_adwoa, show other scenes at the graveyard of the late singer.

Ebony's tragic accident

As it has been widely reported, Ebony passed away in a car crash on the Sunyani-Kumasi Highway.

Ebony was returning from Sunyani where she and her friend Franky Kuri had visited the singer's mother.

The two and a soldier, Francis Vondee, who was escorting them had their car mangled after somersaulting.

At the time of her passing, Ebony was at the peak of her relatively short career and she even won the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) Artiste of the Year for 2018.

Source: YEN.com.gh