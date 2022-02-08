It has been four years since Ghana’s music superstar Ebony Reigns died in a tragic accident and from all indications, she has not been forgotten.

Just a few months after entering the music industry, Ebony, known in private life as Priscilla Opoku Kwarteng, became a household name.

She was a real entertainer, a performer, a young girl with super great talent and energy so that everyone just loved her.

A collage of Ebony Reigns. Photo credit: @ebony_reigns/Instagram

Source: Original

Four years after her demise, Ebony seems to have had no replacement or challenger in the industry.

Even though many have come as “Ebony lookalike”, and while Wendy Shay was signed in her place, there are videos of Ebony that show is she is irreplaceable.

YEN.com.gh brings you 10 of these video that would also bring tears to the eyes of Ghanaians.

1. Her performance in the video shoot for her Kupe song:

2. Even when she was still so young in the industry, Ebony put up this sterling performance in her Sponsor music video:

3. Filling the stadium and turning it upside down with her electrifying performance:

4. Causing massive traffic in Nigeria with her performance during the 2017 Nigeria Independence Splash. Ebony had just started her career by then but her light was shining so bright that no one could ever miss her presence in music:

5. Everyone just wanted to be by her side at the 2017 Accra Fashion Week:

6. Ebony’s flow is unmatched. She really had the flair to entertain her fans so effortlessly:

7. Her performance at the 2017 Miss Malaika finals for patrons on their feet throughout:

8. Ebony knew how to get the whole crowd dancing whenever she was on stage. Phenomenal!:

9. Ebony revealed in the caption of this video that dancing was her first love before music. Her performance in the video shows she was not telling lies:

10. When Ebony went gaga over her super hit song Maame Hw3 earning 1 million views on YouTube in just one week. She was bubbly and had great energy:

