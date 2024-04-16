Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng recently shared a video online, giving fans a 360-degree look at her beauty

Even though she wore a loose dress, the actress' shapely figure was still prominent as she twisted and turned in the video

The video has triggered reactions from her followers, some of whom are asking if her curves are natural

With one of her recent videos, Kumawood actress Portia Asare Boateng has triggered social media interest in her looks.

Not too long ago, Portia Boateng stepped out for the Velocity Conference at the Reign House Chapel in Accra.

Portia Asare Boateng's latest video has sparked talk about her shape Photo source: @portia_boateng1

Source: Instagram

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, the actress attended the four-day conference with her handsome first son, Kobby, who looked all grown.

One of the videos shared from Portia's attendance at the church programme has resurfaced and caught attention online.

The video posted on her Instagram about five weeks ago showed the actress wearing a simple black and peach dress. With stylish short hair, she matched her outfit with a colourful pair of high-heeled shoes.

Portia Boateng stood with her back facing the camera and shook her body while doing a 360-degree turn become sitting down.

Even though she wore a dress that was not tight, Portia's shapely figure was not lost in there, as it was quite evident.

Sharing the video, the screen goddess did not say much except to offer greetings to her followers, saying:

"Good morning from this side."

Portia Boateng's curves spark reactions

The video sparked massive reactions from her followers. Many of them were not unaware of Portia's curves, and they asked various questions.

bongoideas asked:

"Is everything natural ."

020leena defended that:

No one should come and say something else here, she got loads already since I knew her from the screen, she got a heavy backside na mo p3 saaa dodo

felibaby900 said:

You’re a very, very beautiful woman, papa sis

nana_kekyire_ said:

If you were born in the 2000s, you will know it's natural. Everyone who watched Obidiaba will tell you it's natural

Portia Boateng dazzles in no-makeup photo

Meanwhile, Portia Asare Boateng recently flaunted her natural beauty in a no-makeup photo.

The pretty actress and movie producer also showed off her wedding ring in the photo taken in a living room.

Coming amid rumours about her marriage, the actress' followers were excited by the photo of her ring.

Source: YEN.com.gh