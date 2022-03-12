The pre-interment ceremony for the late father of television personality Afia Schwarzenegger is underway in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region

Augustine Adjei died after a long battle with cancer, bowing to the dreaded disease on January 17, 2022

His pre-burial service is ongoing inside the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and TecHnology poolside

A pre-burial ceremony for the late father of television and media personality Afia Schwarzenegger is underway in Kumasi in the Ashanti Region.

The funeral is being held inside the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology, KNUST, poolside, with famous personalities in attendance.

Afia Schwarzenegger, real name Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, lost her father after a protracted battle with cancer. He succumbed to the disease on January 17, 2022.

''My hero has gone to be with the Lord. Rest In Peace Daddy. I’m lost,'' she announced in an Instagram post.

The final funeral rite, which is ongoing, follows the one-week memorial service that was held for the late Augustine Adjei at De Temple Centre at Achimota in Accra on Wednesday, January 26.

Heartbreaking photos from the pre-internment ceremony have emerged on social media.

See the photos below:

