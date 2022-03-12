Comedienne Afia Schwarzenegger laid her late father, Augustine Adjei, to rest in a funeral celebration in Kumasi on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

The final funeral rites for Afia Schwar's father passed away at the age of 80 was a grand occasion. It brought together loads of prominent people to mourn with Schwar.

These prominent people cut across from various spheres including politics, showbiz, business, among others.

There was a fair celebrity representation at the funeral of Afia Schwar's father Photo source: @ghkwaku

Source: Instagram

Some of the prominent names included Chairman Wontumi, Tracey Boakye, Diamond Appiah, Brother Sammy, and Prophet Opambour Ebenezer Adarkwa Yiadom.

Others included Maxwell Kofi Jumah, Stacy Amoateng, ABN CEO Samuel Kofi Acheampong and many more.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

YEN.com.gh brings videos of some the moments these people arrived at the funeral ceremony for Schwar's father:

1. Opambour

The founder of Ebenezer Miracle Worship Centre arrived in the company of his junior pastors and donated GHC5,000.

2. Maxwell Kofi Jumah:

Former Asokwa MP and current MD for GIHOC was among the politicians who mourned with Schwar.

3. Tracey Boakye and Brother Sammy:

The Kumawood actress has been beside Schwar all through the funeral and she had to splash some money on Brother Sammy as he performed.

4. Nhyiraba Kojo:

Businessman and rapper Nhyiraba Kojo came with an entourage.

5. Counselor Lutterodt and Fiifi Pratt:

The media personalities travelled from Accra to mourn with Schwar.

6. Stacy Amoateng and Afia Akoto:

The media personality and the Deputy CEO of MASLOC arrived at the funeral grounds together.

7. Shugatiti:

The Instagram model was glowing as she arrived at the funeral.

8. Diamond Appiah:

Diamond arrived in the company of Tracey Boakye and Brother Sammy.

9. Chairman Wontumi:

The Ashanti Regional NPP chairman got massive cheers upon his arrival.

10. KKD:

The media personality came in style as usual.

11. Samuel Acheampong:

The CEO of Angel Broadcasting Network was present.

12. Abena Serwaa Ophelia:

The gospel singer had a chat with Schwar.

Schwar's father's passing and one-week observance

Afia Schwar's father passed away on Monday, January 17, 2022. She announced the passing of her beloved father in a post on her social media pages.

Schwar's father had been battling an undisclosed sickness for a number of months leaving her going in and out of the hospital. He was 80 years old.

Days after his passing, a one-week observance was held in his memory in Accra. Many of Schwar's colleagues in the entertainment industry were present to mourn with her.

Videos and photos from the one-week observance showed a very somber atmosphere. Schwar herself teared up all through the ceremony and had to be consoled by her children.

Afia Schwar buys GHC10k cow for her father's funeral

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that Schwar left no expense spared as she went shopping for a cow to be used to prepare food at her dad's burial and funeral ceremony.

According to a blogger who was with Schwar at the Kumasi Abattoir, she spent GHC10,000 to buy a cow.

Source: YEN.com.gh