Ras Nene's team member C Confion has opened up about why he has not been featured in the actor's skits in recent times

The young actor revealed that he has been hit with an illness, leading to his absence from the crew's production

C Confion, who is often in Ras Nene's videos, has barely featured in the actor's recent project, sparking concern among fans

C Confion, a regular face in Ras Nene's skit videos, has explained why he has not featured in his recent videos.

He mentioned that a serious illness had kept him away from the crew's productions.

C Confion explains that a period of illness has resulted in him missing out on Ras Nene's recent projects. Photo source: official_cconfion

C Confion explained to Poleeno Multimedia that his health took a severe turn, leaving him physically weakened and unable to participate actively in shooting scenes.

This unexpected health setback has led to concerns among fans, who have grown accustomed to seeing him in popular comedy videos.

The actor mentioned that he has received support from his colleagues, who often call to check on him and ensure he is okay.

He added that a few actors came to visit him at home.

C Confion's situation gets fans talking

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

emmanueltony8914 said:

"We pray for total healing, man. This guy is very humble. Looking at him from afar, you will think he is some rascal guy bi. God bless the entire crew"

hushnight2585 wrote:

"C confirm. You’re a star. You will shine. We love you bro…glad to see you back."

@kofiokyere8301 said:

"This guy is humble, respectful , and very good guy.may God continue to protect him.Long live C confion"

Ras Nene and crew fly abroad

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ras Nene and Kyekyeku are among guests for Nacee's upcoming concert in London.

The show is set to bring together a host of gospel talents and comedians from Ghana to thrill fans.

Ras Nene and Kyekyeku were set to arrive in the UK several days earlier to spike up the anticipation for the show.

