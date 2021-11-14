Reggie Zippy Lays Mother to Rest; Emotional Photos Pop Up
- UK-based Ghanaian musician, Reggie Zippy, has laid his late mother to rest
- The late Cecilia Arko Koomson passed on Friday, August 27, at 55
- Emotional scenes from the funeral ceremony have emerged on social media
UK-based Ghanaian musician, Reggie Zippy of Reggie 'n' Bollie fame, has laid to rest his mother, Cecilia Arko Koomson.
The late Cecilia Arko Koomson, who was affectionately called Cici, passed on Friday, August 27, at 55.
Celebrities including music duo Joshua Kojo Ampah and Andrew Kofi Cudjoe of Keche and Lucky Mensah were among a lot of other personalities in Ghana's entertainment industry who were at the funeral on Saturday to mourn with the family.
A pre-burial service was held in her honour at a church before the interment.
Below are scenes from the funeral:
