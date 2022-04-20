Black Sherif is making massive waves in Nigeria with his latest project Kwaku The Traveller

The music prodigy has gone viral in Ghana and has extended his popularity to neighbouring Nigeria where his song is on repeat everywhere

Black Sherif shot into the limelight following the release of his First and Second Sermon songs that gained massive airplay

Ghanaian musician Mohammed Ismail Sherif Kwaku Frimpong famed as Black Sherif is gaining massive prominence in faraway Nigeria with his latest project.

The First Sermon hitmaker made waves in Ghana with the release of his Kwaku The Traveller song which is currently trending everywhere which is topping many charts.

The young musician's song crossed over to Nigeria and is doing marvellously well after Ghana's 'arch-rivals' accepted it wholeheartedly and decided to make it trend.

In recent reports coming in from Nigeria, Black Sherif's instant hit song has topped eight out of ten music charts based on the streaming platform.

According to a post sighted by YEN.com.gh on the Twitter page of bizzleosikoya, Black Sherif's new song was No.1 on music platforms in Nigeria including Apple Music, YouTube, Deezer, Boomplay, Shazam, Spotify, Audiomack and one other platform.

This is believed to have been put together by turntablecharts.com

As if that was not enough, the 20-year-old musician's song made appearances on 2 other worldwide platforms.

Kwaku The Traveller came in at No.5 in the US afrobeats song of the week chart and also took the 12th spot in Top Trailer Songs Global.

