Stonebwoy, his family and close friends gathered for a celebratory lunch after his GIMPA graduation

The musician's siblings surprised with a gift to express their admiration for their beloved brother

Stonebwoy leveraged the moment to recount the impact his family has had on his success

Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration unveiled its 24th congregation of scholars.

Stonebwoy, having completed his three-year Public Administration stint, was part of the institute's new batch of scholars.

His graduation sparked a frenzy on social media as congratulations from Ghanaians poured in.

Stonebwoy and his sisters at his graduation party Photo source: X/TheAccraGuyy, X/EdemTsortsorme

Stonebwoy's sisters appreciate him

Stonebwoy graduated from GIMPA with a second-class upper in BsC Public Administration. His academic milestone compliments an already flamboyant year for the musician, who won seven awards out of his 13 nods at this year's Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

His sisters presented him with a framed painting. His younger sister said the painting symbolised Stonebwoy as a tree, with the many branches being the endless number of lives he has touched.

Stonebwoy, impressed by his family's gesture, hailed his sisters, especially the older one, for bearing the responsibility of their late mother.

"This is my support. My prayer team, my fasting team. Sometimes, I just can't appreciate them enough."

Ghanaians hail Stonebwoy and his family

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans in reaction to Stonebwoy's graduation and the gift from his sisters.

@kenny_odame said:

Beautiful family

@celebritymadam wrote:

Who noticed they have the same voice

luxury.aesthetic.clinic noted:

"This is beautiful to watch. Congratulations our star man 🙌"

sam_hking remarked:

"All of stars are intelligent and even do well than most the students who have time to study."

sir_yaw_ commented:

"Oh chale.. congrats! The other guy will be out there shouting."

samiraabdulai02 reacted:

"Young boy walk like daddy nd young madam too walk like mummy ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️beautiful family."

paakwesi_arhin added:

"The small boy dey walk like ein poppy naaaaa."

Criss Waddle supports Stonebwoy at his graduation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that rapper Criss Waddle was overwhelmed with emotions as he lauded dancehall musician Stonewoy for bagging a degree despite his busy schedule as an entertainer.

The seasoned rapper turned many heads when he arrived at the graduation grounds in his red Ferrari and looked dapper in a shirt and trousers.

