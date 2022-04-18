Kumasi-based radio personality Oliver Kahn The Ship Dealer has travelled to Dubai to celebrate Easter

The Pure FM panelist who claims to be a billionaire shared photos from his trip to Dubai on his Facebook page

Some of the photos whch have been sighted by YEN.com.gh showed the The Ship Dealer posing with a Rolls Royce

A Kumasi-based radio personality, Oliver Kahn a.k.a. The Shipe Dealer, who appears on Pure FM's sports shows, has been spotted enjoying his Easter in Dubai.

Oliver Kahn, a self-acclaimed billionaire, flew to Dubai for holiday a few days ago and he has been having a great time.

In photos sighted on The Ship Delear's Facebook page, he was seen at different times in his journey from Ghana to Dubai.

Oliver Kahn has shared photos from his trip tp Dubai Photo source: Oliver Kahn The Ship Dealer

In the first photo, Simple Kahn as he prefers to call himself, was seen having a meal upon his arrival in Dubai.

In the second set of photos, Oliver Kahn was seen in the company of another man while holding his passport.

Later on Saturday, Oliver Kahn was seen wearing a white 'jalabiya' with a turban and posing with a man who looked like an Arabian.

On Easter Monday, the self-acclaimed billionaire is posed with a white-coloured Rolls Royce.

In the last set of photos, Oliver Kahn shared shots from different locations.

Oliver Kahn's Dubai photos garner interest online

The ship dealer's photos from his trip Dubai have gathered a lot of reactions on social media.

Many people have expressed happiness for the Pure FM panelist who often appears on the station's sports shows with Bright Kankam Boadu.

