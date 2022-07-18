Tracey Boakye has taken her adorable kids on vacation to a luxurious beach home she says belongs to her

She mentioned that spending a day at the beach home would cost GH₵24,373.58 for a single night as she flaunted the vacation home all over her Instagram page

Her numerous posts stirred a reaction amongst netizens who noticed the controversial ''Landlady'' was having the time of her life with her beautiful children

Ghanaian socialite, Tracey Boakye, has once again captured the attention of netizens with another one of her many properties. The popular East Legon landlady has flaunted another one of her edifices on her Instagram page.

Tracey has recently been in the news for her luxury lifestyle after she shared footage of her expensive mansion, which got her the nickname ''Landlady.''

Tracey Boakye at Luxurious Beach House Source: tracey_boakye

She has got folks talking again after posting some videos and pics of a fancy vacation home she claims belongs to her. She visited the edifice with her beautiful kids. The property is an executive 3 bedroom home with a large pool.

The family had a lovely time enjoying a buffet of expensive meals and taking boat rides. She littered her Instagram page with photos from her vacation.

Fans saw her posts and reacted to them with some interesting comments. Many were happy to see her living her best life.

tracy_boakye_girl2 also wrote:

Oh nana hemaa this pressure is too much for us la slow for us la u make spending money beautiful

dot.com_gist also said:

The rate at how you treat your house girl is so lovey and appreciable

theodora.carboo: also wrote:

Wow amazing looking better anything for your girlfriend

jamesakwasiagyekum also commented:

Ahwenepa nkasa Obaa Yaa Asantewaa papabi next time abeg make I chill small oo na Ghana ay3 heat

kamys_haven also reacted:

Enjoy ur selve my boss lady deep down we all wish we are bless to leave a soft lifestyle

