Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese has thrilled fans with some nice dance steps he exchanged with his wife at an event

The veteran musician flaunted his beautiful wife as they got into a romantic mood on stage and bonded while dancing

The video of the adorable couple warmed the hearts of folks as they reacted to the footage with interesting comments praising them

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese showed off his pretty wife while dancing with her on stage. The beautiful couple stole the show as they did an enthralling dance to a highlife jam being played at the event.

Kwaw and his wife wore matching white clothes and bonded with each other on stage. The crowd who witnessed the pair dancing cheered them on.

Photo: Kwaw Kese & wife Source: kwawkese

Source: Instagram

Doris Nana Kyei Baffour is the wife of the rapper, and the beautiful couple have been together for five years and have three children.

Kwaw Kese was previously married to Ann Kese, and their union lasted six years before they parted ways. Kwaw seems pretty happy in his current marriage and regularly flaunts his pretty wife and kids on social media.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social Media Reacts To Kwaw Kese And Wife Dancing

where_is_ama reacted:

His wife is nice oh

joydelicaciesannex wrote:

Beautiful pokuaa

_my2k was also happy to see the two:

I love seeing couples enjoy love ❤️❤️❤️

babynaakez also wrote:

You look good together ❤️

"You're Too Young for This": Little Emanuella Whines Waist in Skintight Dress, Dances to Gentility in Video

In other news, YEN.com.gh previously published an article that Young comic star Emanuella has stirred sweet reactions from members of the online community after she was spotted in a video.

The little skit maker of yesterday appeared all grown as she moved her waist to Wande Coal's viral Gentility track.

Many couldn't help but pass lovely comments about how the comedienne has grown into a beautiful young lady.

Top comedienne Emanuella has been catching the attention of social media users recently, and she just did that again.

A dance video of the funny girl surfaced in the online community, and many couldn't help but point out how she has evolved from the little girl they used to know just a few years ago.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh