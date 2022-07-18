Ghanaian socialite Efia Odo is usually seen in bad light as folks only focus on the negative aspect of her life, but the actress has used her platform well in various instances

Efia, on several occasions, has been the voice of the voiceless and has fought for the betterment of the life of others

YEN.com.gh, in celebration of Efia, has compiled five different times she used her platform for good and advocated for change

Popular Ghanaian socialite and actress, Andrea Owusu, famously called Efia Odo, is a controversial personality who is famed for her revealing style of dressing and the numerous controversies surrounding her life.

Folks usually focus on the negative press Efia gets. However, the young lady has another side of her that is not talked about much.

Efia does a lot to help the needy and the voiceless, and on numerous occasions, she has put her platform to good use, trying to get help for Ghanaians who are in dire need of it.

YEN.com.gh has compiled five different occasions Efia used her platform to help others.

1. Efia did an interview with The BBC passionately soliciting help for kids who lacked learning materials and had to resort to writing on the floor. Her activism for the little children went viral, and the issue got extensive coverage and attention.

2. Efia fought against the deplorable conditions some mothers and their newborn kids had to go through at hospitals due to lack of proper facilities. She made a clarion call for an improvement of health care in the country.

3. The actress visited Echoing Hills Village, a facility dedicated to special needs kids, and spent time with the children. She also made some donations to the facility.

4. Efia started a foundation named Odo Nti Foundation. A foundation dedicated to helping needy children. The passionate actress used proceeds from her business to fund the project.

5. The media personality partook in the famous Fix The Country protest. A campaign that aimed at the betterment of the country. The young lady was passionate about Ghana and did numerous interviews calling for change.

