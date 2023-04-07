Enock Darko of TV3's Talented Kids fame has announced on his social media page that he is finally married

He shared a beautiful photo of of his gorgeous wife Bea Bea Chinenye from their wedding day

Many Ghanaians have dug up old videos from his young days on the reality TV show as they are left in awe of his growth

Enock Darko of TV3's Talented Kids fame is married, YEN.com.gh can report. The actor has flaunted wedding rings and an adorable wedding photo on social media.

The all-grown-up TV star was all smiles as he was captured seated in the back seat of their plush car and showed everyone that they were newlyweds.

His gorgeous wife, whom he affectionately calls Bea Bea Chinenye, wore a beautiful white gown and a star-studded silver tiara. She wore little jewellery on her big day.

She only wore a silver bracelet that had a diamond-like element on the top. Her bridal bouquet was made of white flowers and green leaves.

Enock Darko, on the other hand, wore a blue-black suit and a bow tie. To swag up his look, he wore dark sunglasses.

The lovely photo was captured in Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria and was shared by Enock Darko on April 5, 2023, to celebrate the gorgeous young lady's birthday.

See the beautiful wedding photo of Enock Darko of Talented Kids fame and his wife Bea Bea Chinenye.

Ghanaians react to the wedding photo of Enock Darko

@HighestKwaben said:

Heerrrrr this life eerrrr. Person wey I watch for talented kids vote give am nu come marry before me

@iam_senanu1 remarked:

Oh wow! Congrats, Mr Darko! That right there, is a big deal. Have a blessed home, bro.

@_1RealDerry opined:

Definitely a movie

@tawabhaofficial remarked:

Hmmm marriage too is becoming something else as3m oo

@AlhajiV8 said:

The combination of Ghana / Nigeria marriage will be sweet. Ghana jollof +Nigeria Jollof =*GOBE*

@despite_the_don opined:

This is a dream come true ❤️❤️❤️ can someone tag Maame Yaa for me ‍♀️

@Nanabonney2001 stated:

Maame Yaa should come and see

