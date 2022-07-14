Ghanaian gospel artist, Diana Asamoah, has hailed President Nana Addo as the best president in the world

She further stated that the NPP is the best party one can support and gave reasons for her assertion

The video of Diana's statement has gone viral as folks reacted to her comments, with the majority not agreeing with her opinion

Ghanaian gospel musician Diana Asamoah has caused a stir with some comments she made in an interview with ZionFelix.

The gospel star stated that President Nana Akuffo Addo is the best president in the world as she believes no government has faced the challenges Nana Addo has been burdened with.

Diana Asamoah & Nana Akuffo Addo Source: thedianaasamoah, nakufoaddo

According to Diana, the Covid-19 pandemic was a huge crisis, but the president fought hard and is still fighting to mitigate its effect on the country.

She also mentioned that the NPP is the best party one can support as they have the nation at heart and do not mismanage funds.

She also mentioned that the current rift between Russia and Ukraine has also impacted negatively on the economy. Hence, the president is not to be blamed for the current hardships in the country.

Her comments made its way to social media as folks reacted to her claim in fits of anger.

Social Media Reactions

abdullai670 wrote:

May God forgive this coz she don’t know what she’s saying Amen

_wil.liaam felt her comments were unnecessary:

Yo yo Chale the way the economy make hard way we are angry you don't have to be posting such things we beg

rose.kofi also commented:

For her side is true cos her life has changed

akua665 was also not pleased with her comments:

They choose to like a politician because they have chosen him. They don't know why they do that.

Source: YEN.com.gh