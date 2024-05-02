Sensational social media reporter Sika Official was reportedly rushed to the hospital after a scuffle broke out at a pub in Accra

Details about the blogger's condition and events leading to the scuffle are currently scanty

Unconfirmed reports indicate that DWP Academy's manager and another individual affiliated with the R2Bees music duo are prime suspects

Renowned social media blogger Sika Official has reportedly been hospitalised following a stabbing incident at a pub in Accra.

The blogger's colleague SeltheBomb shared a video of the social media blogger on a hospital bed receiving treatment.

Reports indicate that the blogger is currently being treated at an undisclosed health facility as details about the scuffle unfold.

Suspects in Sika Official's case

According to SelTheBomb, "Quables got Sika Official st*bbed at Level Pub during a fight with Dancegod Lloyd's former manager."

Sharing the video on Snapchat, SelTheBomb also namedropped one Curtis, believed to be linked to Ghana's hip life duo, R2Bees.

Sika Official is yet to react to the trending news. Neither Quables nor Curtis have confirmed nor denied their involvement in the case.

The video has caused a frenzy on social media as scores of fans continue to share their thoughts.

Netizens react to Sika Official's situation

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from fans as they shared their thoughts on Sika Official's issue.

@Donsarkcess said:

There are too many bad PR surrounding Quables tbh ‍♂️ man needs to clear this one quick else Yawa

@DripsWaddle wrote:

Two people should be responsible. There’s one deportee threatening him also

@gyaewas3m noted:

lt's sad Don...Ghana ha ay3 hu

@ohseyrem commented:

crazy things are happening charl

@DerickJim3 added:

I don't know wether this info is true but whoever did this need to be arrested.

Quables mocks Dancegod Lloyd

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Quables, the co-founder of the DWP Academy, shared a post online mocking Dancegod Lloyd's milestone as the first Ghanaian dancer to be verified on TikTok.

The pair, who were once friends and co-founders of DWP Academy, seem to have become enemies since Dancegod left DWP.

