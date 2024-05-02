Ghanaian musician Akwaboah is the latest celebrity to share his lovely pre-wedding photos online

Akwaboah and his pretty girlfriend wore matching outfits to announce their plush wedding scheduled for this weekend

A bevvy of Ghanaian celebrities commented on Akwaboah's pre-wedding photos and videos

Ghanaian musician Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, popularly called Akwaboah, and his beautiful partner are trending on Instagram after their pre-wedding photos surfaced online.

The celebrity groom and his lover opted for classy suits to announce their wedding bells to their family, friends and fans online.

Akwaboah and his fiancée look perfect together. Photo credit: @manuelphotography.

Posti Me hitmaker Akwaboah looked dapper in a white long-sleeve shirt and stylish blue suit that he paired with black shoes.

The gorgeous bride wore a tailored-to-fit suit and white stilettos to complete her look. She looked radiant in a simple ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup.

Akwaboah looks dashing in designer outfits

Ghanaian musician Akwaboah made a bold fashion statement with his stylish t-shirt and expensive trousers.

Ghanaian media personality Afia Amankwah Tamakloe and others commented on Akwaboah's pre-wedding photos

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.

afiaamankwaahtamakloe stated:

Congratulations Kwabena ❤️

poekiewoegie stated:

yɛ ko war3333 ooooooo @akwaboahmusic

kmjonair stated:

Curtis must hear this! Sia

celestinedonkormusic stated:

Congratulations bro

Djmensah stated:

lol ….. emom awiase paaaaaaa congratulations

Akuadickson stated:

Awwwwwwwwww ade3 yi 3f3 ooooooooo❤️❤️❤️❤️

Glowin_makeupartistry stated:

Congratulations menua Kwabena God is good

Bismarkthejoke stated:

Congratulations bro

chrystalkaryee stated:

Such joyful news!!! Congratulations my people!!!

lady__chartty stated:

Congratulations kwabenaaaaaaaa❤️❤️❤️❤️am soooo happy

tracey_boakye stated:

Congratulations

adqoa_godbless stated:

Congratulations dear

Ajsarpong stated:

Congratulations my people! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

missportia_nk stated:

This is beautiful. Congratulations

Nathimensa stated:

Congratulations Snr...Beautiful tune too

akosuasarpong33 stated:

My people ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations

Kwamecornet stated:

Well done band leader ❤️

greenopal.properties stated:

Congratulations bruv

osei__felicia stated:

Awww congratulations

its_djmartin stated:

Congratulations

