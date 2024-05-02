Akwaboah's Wedding: Ghanaian Musician And His Girlfriend Rock Suits For Their Pre-Wedding Shoot
- Ghanaian musician Akwaboah is the latest celebrity to share his lovely pre-wedding photos online
- Akwaboah and his pretty girlfriend wore matching outfits to announce their plush wedding scheduled for this weekend
- A bevvy of Ghanaian celebrities commented on Akwaboah's pre-wedding photos and videos
Ghanaian musician Gladstorm Kwabena Akwaboah Jnr, popularly called Akwaboah, and his beautiful partner are trending on Instagram after their pre-wedding photos surfaced online.
The celebrity groom and his lover opted for classy suits to announce their wedding bells to their family, friends and fans online.
Posti Me hitmaker Akwaboah looked dapper in a white long-sleeve shirt and stylish blue suit that he paired with black shoes.
The gorgeous bride wore a tailored-to-fit suit and white stilettos to complete her look. She looked radiant in a simple ponytail hairstyle and flawless makeup.
Akwaboah looks dashing in designer outfits
Ghanaian musician Akwaboah made a bold fashion statement with his stylish t-shirt and expensive trousers.
Ghanaian media personality Afia Amankwah Tamakloe and others commented on Akwaboah's pre-wedding photos
YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below.
afiaamankwaahtamakloe stated:
Congratulations Kwabena ❤️
poekiewoegie stated:
yɛ ko war3333 ooooooo @akwaboahmusic
kmjonair stated:
Curtis must hear this! Sia
celestinedonkormusic stated:
Congratulations bro
Djmensah stated:
lol ….. emom awiase paaaaaaa congratulations
Akuadickson stated:
Awwwwwwwwww ade3 yi 3f3 ooooooooo❤️❤️❤️❤️
Glowin_makeupartistry stated:
Congratulations menua Kwabena God is good
Bismarkthejoke stated:
Congratulations bro
chrystalkaryee stated:
Such joyful news!!! Congratulations my people!!!
lady__chartty stated:
Congratulations kwabenaaaaaaaa❤️❤️❤️❤️am soooo happy
tracey_boakye stated:
Congratulations
adqoa_godbless stated:
Congratulations dear
Ajsarpong stated:
Congratulations my people! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
missportia_nk stated:
This is beautiful. Congratulations
Nathimensa stated:
Congratulations Snr...Beautiful tune too
akosuasarpong33 stated:
My people ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ congratulations
Kwamecornet stated:
Well done band leader ❤️
greenopal.properties stated:
Congratulations bruv
osei__felicia stated:
Awww congratulations
its_djmartin stated:
Congratulations
Akwaboah Says He Was Underpaid As An Instrumentalist, So He Used 7 Years To Build His Brand As A Musician
Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Akwaboah Jr's musical career in retrospect. The Posti Me hitmaker revealed he struggled before becoming a superstar.
Akwaboah added that he genuinely went without food for a year while developing his solid musical career, adding that things were not ideal when he made that decision.
