Kumawood actress Nayas 1, known in private life as Gladys Mensah Boaku, has got herself entangled in a big controversy.

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find “Recommended for you” block and enjoy!

Nayas 1 who is known to be married has been reportedly caught on tape admitting that she had an affair with a man believed to be a friend of her husband, Nana Safo.

In the audio which is circulating on blogs on Instagram, a voice purported to be that of Nayas 1 is heard lamenting over the treatment meted out to her by the husband's friend.

Nayas has been caught on tape admitting to cheating. Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

According to the narration, the actress who recently had issues in her marriage moved to stay with the new man who she referred to as Owura.

PAY ATTENTION: Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

During her stay, the voice continued, the man used her like a housewife. She did household chores as well as bedroom duties with the understanding that they were in a relationship.

Complaining bitterly in the audio, Nayas 1 indicated that the man had promised to buy her an iPhone 13 Pro Max but refused to buy the phone after using her.

"You told me you will buy me the same phone you were using and I told you I preferred an iPhone 13 Pro Max so I can use it to shoot my programmes but you refused after having your way with me so many times.

I won't keep your phone for anything but buy the phone you promised, add money for the many times you had me, and send it to Addo before I will give you your phone, she said.

Listen to the audio below:

New feature: Check out news exactly for YOU ➡️ find "Recommended for you" block and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh