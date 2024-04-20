Pastor Kingsley Gyamfi, the late Dr. Grace Boadu's companion, has refuted claims that he dated the deceased because of her reputation and fortune

He clarified that he has sufficient money and has worked hard to acquire enough to support her companion

He also mentioned that he had constructed his own home in a Kumasi neighbourhood in the Ashanti Region

Pastor Kinsley Gyamfi, popularly called Bible Nokwarefo, has stated that he is a wealthy man and denied dating the late Dr Grace Boadu for her money and ride on her fame.

The man of God explained that he has a plush mansion in the Ashanti Region but occasionally spends some days in Accra with his lover.

In an interview on The Delay Show, Deloris Frimpong Manso, the show's host, asked if he was the needy person who dated a rich woman because he envied her. In his reply, Pastor Kinsley said,

Why would I be happy? If a woman I have not married dies, will I gain a car or house? I have my own home at Hill Top in Kumasi. That place is just like East Legon, where wealthy people reside.

It is the most expensive place in Kumasi. I bought a house, demolished it, and built a new one. In such a place, only wise people stay. It’s not true I dated her [Dr. Grace Boau] because of her wealth.”

The late Dr Grace Boadu's boyfriend explains why he chose to date her

Pastor Kinsley Gyamfi revealed that his wife disagreed about being with Dr Grace Boadu. He added that they didn't divorce completely, and as a man of God, he could date many women by using King Solomon in the bible as an example.

Some social media users have commented on Dr Grace Boadu's boyfriend's interview on the Delay Show

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below;

katakyie_osei_kwaku stated:

Complete Kumasi guy

abena_ohenewaa_yeboah stated:

Yeah hilltop is like East legon

Theoguaamanprez stated:

1 of the many reasons I like Kumasifo) enumdwa na nsem akase3 Big Love❤

nfreduaagyemang stated:

He sounds very sweet and calm

Stylecheckbydee stated:

Eii Prophet !

boatemaa_official_ stated:

How can I watch before the release

Phyllisobu stated:

Delay looking beautiful

mrzz_koomson stated:

A proud son of the soil, paiw!

Brayawasante stated:

Delay is such a character omg!!! how did you bow your head like that at the `Kwasia ntena hɔ’?

Dr Grace Boadu: CEO Of Grace Gift Herbal Clinic, Reported Dead In Kumasi; Ghanaians Mourn Her

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Dr. Grace Boadu, the CEO of Grace Gift Herbal Hospital, who reportedly passed away on Monday, January 29, 2024.

Dr. Boadu was a well-known herbal medicine practitioner in Ghana. Many were shocked by the sad event, therefore the news of her death generated a lot of conversation on social media.

