Drake has shown off his new hairdo on his timeline and many social media users, especially women, are here for it

The world-renowned superstar flexed his hairstyle on his Instagram stories, and a tweep re-posted the pic of the rapper on Twitter

Some of the Canadian rapper's fans shared that he now looks more like his father, Dennis Graham, while others shared that the hairstyle suits him

Drake is trending after showing off his new hairstyle. The world-renowned rapper took to his timeline to flex his long black and silky hair.

Drake showed off his new hairdo on his timeline. Image: @champagnepapi

Source: UGC

The Toosie Slide hitmaker recently took to his Instagram stories and shared a snap of himself rocking his new hairdo. Some social media users expressed that he looks more like his father as he grows older.

The superstar's dad is singer Dennis Graham. A tweep took a screenshot of Drake's original post and re-shared it on Twitter. Many ladies agreed that the hairstyle suits their favourite artist.

Some reactions on social media.

@seeneatleana wrote:

"Mmm, this looks good to me, idk."

@CStripes34 said:

"Being rich and bored has got to be the worst combo ever cause you just get to doing sh*t."

@beeyansay commented:

"It kind of look good on him."

@limerentbug said:

"Should’ve seen this coming after that last album."

@KhadijahPearso4 wrote:

"He’s really starting to look like his father."

@FittedZi added:

"This man’s mantra these days is literally just living life."

Source: Briefly.co.za