The Electoral Commission (EC) has rubbished suggestions that the viral video of a man stuffing ballot boxes is from Ghana

YEN.com.gh checks indicate that the video may have emerged from Togo, according to certain details

The commission has also stressed that the incident did not occur during the Ejisu by-election

The Electoral Commission (EC) has distanced itself from the viral video of a man stuffing ballot papers into a ballot box.

YEN.com.gh checks indicate that the video may have emerged from Togo, according to a post related to Togo on YouTube.

The viral video is believed to be in Togo. Source: Electoral Commission of Ghana

The video emerged due to a reverse image search to identify the possible source of the video that has gone viral.

The man in the video also wears a green vest, which is customary among Togolese election officials.

The video was posted on April 30, 2024, the same day as the Ejisu by-election.

The commission has stressed that the incident did not occur during the Ejisu by-election.

Electoral Commission's clarification

In a statement, it also said the man in the video was not a commission member and that a particular area's label is boldly pasted on ballot boxes.

The commission also explained that the vest the Ghana Electoral Commission uses for its operations is blue and different from what the man was wearing.

Additionally, the EC explained that its polling stations are cited in open spaces, but the polling station in the video is enclosed.

“Each Polling Station at Ejisu had at least Six Police Officers in addition to the Agents of the Candidates. This is not the case in the video being circulated,” it added.

These claims follow the alleged bribery allegations that emerged during the Ejisu by-election.

The bribery allegations involved the Kwadaso MP, Dr Kingsley Nyarko, and two temporary Electoral Commission (EC) staff during the Ejisu by-election.

A widely circulated video showed Nyarko placing a white envelope on the table before the EC officials.

Nyarko has denied being involved in any corruption.

EC reveals identity of officials engaged in alleged bribery

The Electoral Commission released the identities of the personnel implicated in alleged corruption during the Ejisu by-election.

The alleged bribe occurred at the Fumesua Pentecost Church Polling Station in the Ejisu constituency.

The two officials have been identified as Regina Serwaa, the Ballot Issuer and George Sasu, the Presiding Officer.

As the Electoral Commission probed the incident, the two officials were withdrawn from the electoral process.

Akufo-Addo confronts earlier rigging claims

YEN.com.gh reported President Nana Akufo-Addo responded to vote-rigging claims ahead of the Ejisu by-election.

Akufo-Addo criticised the Independent Parliamentary Candidate, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, who made the claims.

Ghana's president spoke during the final rally at Ejisu ahead of the by-election on Tuesday, April 30, 2024.

