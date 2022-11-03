From taking social media by storm, popular TikTok star Bhadie Kelly truly turned heads with her exceptional dance moves, which became a viral trend.

She had many guys drool over her, with many ladies getting jealous about her infectious beauty stealing the attention of their beloved boyfriends.

YEN.com.gh has put together some of the record-breaking TikTok dance moves she has released that are still trending on social media.

Bhadie Kelly. Photo Source: @slayy.kellyy

Source: Instagram

Who is Bhadie Kelly?

Bhadie Kelly is a Togolese who is based in the United States of America.

She is an internet sensation who got the attention of many Netizens based on a variety of reasons. Some of these reasons include; her extra curvy physique that comes with her petite body type, and the phenomenal way she whines her waist and vibrates her backside.

How old is Bhadie Kelly:

Bhadie Kelly is a TikToker who is around 20 years of age and is famous for her infectious good looks. It is unknown how old she is, however, she celebrates her birthday on Decemebr 1st every year.

How she got famous?

A particular video of her dancing made its way to another social media app, Twitter, where it went viral before her official TikTok account began to receive traction.

Many of the gentlemen on Twitter fell in love with her gorgeous looks, however, what captured their attention was how she was able to vibrate her behind in a strange way.

As at June 2022 when she went viral, her Instagram following as well as TikTok was not more than 200,000 follower.

As this report was being written, Kelly has over 1.3 million followers on her main account, @bhadie.kellyy. For her other account, @pyt.kellyyy she has garnered over 2.2 million followers.

Her Instagram account also saw an astronomical increase in terms of followership. Her page, @slayy.kellyy, has close to 1 million followers (893, 480 followers).

Below is the video that made her go viral.

Below are some of the recent electrifying dance moves of the budding TikToker.

1. Kelly shaking her backside in tight leggings

In this video, she was spotted wearing a frontal lace wig that was tied in a high ponytail over her head, with a portion of the wig hanging over her shoulders.

She wore a black crop tank top. She covered her shoulders with a patterned jacket. She paired her look with brown tight leggings.

2. Kelly rocks an all-blue attire

In this video, she slayed in an all-blue pair of trousers and a fitted t-shirt as she danced gracefully in the video.

The video teased young men who decide to go in for plus size women than women her type because of their backside. However, captioning the post on the photo, she indicated that even though her behind is not as huge as that of plus size women, hers vibrates like moving water waves.

Captioning the post, she emphatically wrote;

"When he's only into extra thick females but at least yours moves like water."

3. Kelly gives fire dance moves in sweat pants and t-shirt

Kelly is known for her electrifying dance moves that tends to captivate the attention of her fans and fervent followers.

As always she wears a comfortable outfit for her videos. In this particular one, she was spotted wearing a pair of ash sweatpants and a white baggy t-shirt that was styled into a crop top by tying the front part of it.

4. Bhadie in all black office wear

Kelly looked very gorgeous in this all-black dress. It is not certain what the occasion was but she dressed up either ready for work or for a job interview or for church.

Just like all her other trendy videos, she turned her backside as she shook it slightly before walking away from the camera.

5. Kelly viral dancing video

She mimicked the same dance moves that got her to become an overnight internet sensation. This time around, she wore a black crop top and a pair of sweat shorts in the video.

She used the same viral song as she danced majestically in the viral dance challenge she created.

Hajia Bintu Joins Bhadie Kelly Challenge On TikTok, Warns People Not To Troll Her

Ghanaian internet sensation popularly known as Hajia Bintu, has joined in the TikTok challenge started by Togolese internet sensation, Bhadie Kelly.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, she is seen dancing to the same song that Kelly went viral with on social media.

Source: YEN.com.gh