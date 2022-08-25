A Nigerian man who has hustled hard in the country finally had a big break as a model abroad as he walked Dior's runway

Many people who watched how he was practising in his Nigerian compound said that God's grace really came through for him

Nelson, who is 186cm tall, got massive congratulatory messages on his video from those who were inspired by his growth

A young Nigerian man, Nelson Ogah, has shared a clip of how he went from almost nothing as a model to walking on one of the biggest runways in France.

In a TikTok video, the man was seen practising his walks in a compound back in Nigeria with his shirtless body.

Many Nigerians were happy for the young man. Photo source: TikTok/@nelson_ogah

Working as a pro model

Seconds after, he transitioned to walking on Dior's runway abroad. His gaits at home and abroad were the same to show he has been preparing for long to go global.

Many Nigerians thronged his comment section to ask for the same level of grace at work in his life.

Watch the video below:

Nelson's video has already gathered over 300,000 views with almost 800 comments at the time of writing this report.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of them below:

damilolaakinsue said:

"Now this is a challenge we like growth."

Temiloluwa said:

"Connecting to this level of grace. My own big break is coming."

TEMI joked:

"the first one was runaway not runway."

Justin Tycoon said:

"Now this is d best of dis trend I've seen so far thts not bout relationship…what’s ur height broda?"

He replied:

"186cm."

misspandora said:

"Am very happy for you congratulations."

wanjiru said:

"hand down .... this is literally the best I've seen so far."

callmhebeauty_24 said:

"bro how did u do it ? I'm so happy for you."

Source: Legit.ng