A hardworking university graduate with 2nd Class Honors (Upper Division) has appealed for a job

He said in a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) that he is seeking employment where he can utilise his skills to engage with customers

Netizens who thronged the comment section sympathised with the young man and wished him well on his job hunt

A graduate of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Benjamin Kojo Dickson, has appealed to Ghanaians to assist him get a job.

In a passionate appeal made on X (formerly Twitter), he stated that he possesses all the credentials needed for a job, and is ready to make a positive impact in any business.

Photo of Kojo Dickson Photo credit: Kojo Dickson

Source: Twitter

Preferably, the young Ghanaian man is seeking a job where he can utilise his exceptional interpersonal skills to engage with customers, foster meaningful connections, and enhance overall customer satisfaction.

Kojo's educational background

Kojo Dickson completed KNUST in 2022. He studied Bachelor of Science in Agribusiness Management.

He performed remarkably in school as he secured a Second Class Honours (Upper Division).

See the post below:

Netizens sympathise with Kojo Dickson

His post has generated a flurry of reactions from netizens. Some took to the comment section to sympathise with the young Ghanaian man.

@Dominic_Yeboah wrote:

"Best wishes my Guy!"

@Gyimah Michael wrote:

"Godspeed bro."

GCUC: First-class graduate who completed in 2021 begs for employment online

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported on a story about a first-class graduate who was appealing for a job.

The alumnus of Garden City University College (GCUC) has taken his search for a job to social media.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter) sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mr Kofi Julius Yeboah, who bagged a first-class degree in Business Administration (Banking and Finance), posted his certificate along with a photo of himself as he announced that he was unemployed and ready to enter the world of work.

Mr Yeboah, who posted his certificate, decided to replicate what Ms Lois Aseidu did after the latter got tongues wagging, announcing that she was job hunting.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh