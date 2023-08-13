Mzbel's daughter Baby Ohemaa has been unveiled as the brand ambassador of Queen Khadi's baby products

Baby Ohemaa's new deal was announced on her private Instagram page on Sunday, August 13, 2023

The news excited many of her followers, and they took to the comment section to share congratulatory messages

Singer Mzbel's daughter, Ohemaa Akosua Sikapa Tweneboa, has landed her first deal as a brand ambassador.

Akosua Sikapa, popularly known as Baby Ohemaa, is now the face of the baby line of Queen Khadis cosmetics.

It is unknown when this deal was done but the little girl born barely two months ago was unveiled as the ambassador on Sunday, August 13, 2023.

Mzbel's daughter, Baby Ohemaa named brand ambassador for Queen Khadi baby products Photo source: @baby_ohemaa1

Source: Instagram

A photo shared on Baby Ohemaa's Instagram page showed a baby lying down and sleeping with the products displayed beside her.

"I'm happy to announce to u that I am the New Brand Ambassador for Queen Khadi Baby Products by @pinamangcosmetics ," the photo caption read.

Mzbel's daughter has been unveiled as brand ambassador for Queen Khaid baby products Photo source: @baby_ohemaa1

Source: Instagram

Ghanaians congratulate Mzbel's daughter after unveiling as Queen Khadi Babe brand ambassador

The announcement of Mzbel's daughter as the brand ambassador for Queen Khadi's baby products has excited fans. Many took to the comment section to congratulate her.

pinamangcosmetics said:

"Congratulations baby Ohemaa! We welcome you onboard as a leading cosmetic company specialist in Baby Products and many more."

zobilgrace98 said:

Congratulations baby Ohemaa, more ambassadorial deals to come, congratulations once again

247mayami said:

Aww, great news. Moving from grace to grace

gifty.debrah said:

Congratulations beautiful Baby Ohemaa ❤️❤️❤️

Name And Photos Of The Baby Emerge Online, Her Surname Stirs Talk

The brand ambassadorial deal of Baby Ohemaa comes on the heels of a lovely naming ceremony which was held to outdoor her.

As reported by YEN.com.gh, blogger Barimaa Kaakyire Agyemang shared a video and photo from the ceremony while revealing the child's name.

The revelation of the baby girl's name sparked reactions online, with many trying to connect it to the child's father.

Mzbel talks of new lover, tells how he 'engaged' her

Meanwhile, in an earlier interview with Barima Agyemang, Mzbel had expressed happiness at the birth of her daughter, who she described as pretty.

The 43-year-old also fondly spoke of the baby's father, revealing that they were in a serious relationship and were almost like a married couple.

Source: YEN.com.gh