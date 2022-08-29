Juliet Ibrahim was spotted hanging out with Zainab Bonkano, the current wife of Juliet's ex-husband Kwadwo Safo Junior

The actress was invited to Kwadwo Safo Jr's mansion to celebrate the birthday of one of his children with Zainab

The trio have impressed the social media community greatly; who have praised them for their maturity

Juliet Ibrahim earned netizens' respect after she was seen partying with Zainab Bonkano, the current wife of her former spouse, Kwadwo Safo Junior. The Ghanaian businessman and son of entrepreneur Kwadwo Safo Kantanka invited his ex-wife to his mansion in Accra for his son's birthday party.

Juliet Ibrahim and Zainab Bonkano, Wife of Kwadwo Safo Jr

Source: Instagram

In a video shared on Juliet Ibrahim's Instagram stories and sighted by YEN.com.gh, Zainab offered the Ghanaian actress a drink, which she accepted. Both ladies then raised a toast before posing for a few photos. The Small Girl With Big God actress also had fun chatting with Zainab and was spotted happily talking to her ex-husband.

Netizens Praise Juliet Ibrahim and Kwadwo Safo Jr. For Their Maturity

mhizz_mary_poundz

If maturity was a person

miz_hearty

Life should be flexible

yaaqueen25

This is beautiful

thecharlesdeh

Adulting personified.

naa_maddy_

This is beautiful, yet some people will try to create problems where there are none

awula_naa22

Do we all know how long it took them to get here....this is not easy. Juliet has really done well.

The Juliet Ibrahim and Kwadwo Safo Jr Story

Juliet Ibrahim tied the knot with Kwadwo Safo Jr in 2010 and was blessed with a son Jayden Safo, shortly after the marriage. In 2014, the couple divorced amidst rumours of Kwadwo cheating on Juliet Ibrahim. In March 2017, Kwadwo married Zainab Bonkano, and the couple is blessed with three children.

Source: YEN.com.gh