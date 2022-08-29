Hajia4reall, in a new video she shared on her social media page, flaunted an expensive new Brabus Mercedes Benz and her posh mansion

The socialite in the video showed folks how wealthy she is as she enjoyed herself in the comfort of her luxury home

The footage impressed fans of the musician, who gushed at the flamboyant display of wealth and praised Hajia4reall

Ghanaian musician Hajia4reall, also known as Mona4real, has flamboyantly displayed two of her most priced assets.

Mona flaunted a brand new Brabus Mercedes Benz she recently bought and her plush mansion.

Hajia4real Source: hajia4real

The musician sat on top of her blue luxury vehicle and wiggled her body to her new tune with Fancy Gadam, which was playing in the background.

Mona's luxury car is an expensive whip. The vehicle, which looked like a 2019 Brabus G Wagon, is worth around $200,000.

Mona was all smiles as she posed for the gram. The talented superstar's compound was a huge one. Her home gleamed in its all-white glory.

The compound looked beautiful and had a good amount of vegetation to compliment it. Mona makes a lot of money from her music and the brand ambassadorial deals her ever-growing image brings her.

Mona is one of the wealthiest Ghanaian musicians, and she does not hesitate to flaunt it when she gets the chance.

Fans Admire Mona

mz_essor was excited:

Wooooow am happy for you sis I can’t wait to get in there

joven._l wrote:

I love the way you are independent , hardworking and respect yourself

muhammadfaarouqmahdi also said:

Mona you have Divine genes ✨️ because you never age

christianafobea also commented:

Waooooo well done ..brabus..nice one

juniorjaydee2010 reacted:

Congratulations queen of Africa.. i love you so much

adwoa_bless_ was impressed:

U look more beautiful without makeup, try and take pictures without makeup, am loving ur natural face

Source: YEN.com.gh