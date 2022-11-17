Popular socialite and TikTok star, Hajia Bintu, has gotten many Netizens admiring her phenomenal curves as she flaunted them in a video

In the video, the curvaceous Hajia Bintu was spotted stepping out of a swimming pool as she slayed in her all-white swinsuit

The video has gotten many netizens admiring her and flooding the comment section with lovely messages

Internet sensation and influencer, Hajia Bintu, has caused a commotion on social media after a video of her walking out of a pool in her swimwear surfaced online.

Hajia Bintu. Photo Source: @bintu_hajia

Source: Instagram

In a video sighted on the official website of a popular blogging site, Nkonkonsa, Hajia Bintu was spotted wearing a white two-piece swimsuit and walking out of a pool towards the poolside.

Her curly frontal lace wig was tied together at her back as she rocked a no-makeup look.

She flaunted her phenomenal curves in the video as the swimsuit revealed a major part of her skin.

Video of Hajia Bintu flaunting her curves in a swimwear sparks reactions from Netizens

thateustaceboy remarked:

The only thing that she survives on she said

joeway88 commented:

I know it doesn't just look natural but it's actually natural Soft and banging not those fake stiff ones

nat_the_boy said:

Chalee this girl dey bi oooooo

boahemaa.cute said:

Lol 3to) na mo ni. Anka most of you here will do worst . We thank God But wei nyinaa 666 o hm

shasha_brown_09 commented:

Nti ne korakora ne s3n

josephine_mensah_2 said:

I still haven’t found the comment I’m looking for

brazillianmemphis said:

And she will get endorsement deals because of this. Eeii

Source: YEN.com.gh